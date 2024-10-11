TT Electronics plc (OTCMKTS:TTGPF) Short Interest Update

TT Electronics plc (OTCMKTS:TTGPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a growth of 288.9% from the September 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Several research firms have commented on TTGPF. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of TT Electronics to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Barclays upgraded TT Electronics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

TT Electronics stock opened at $1.10 on Friday. TT Electronics has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $2.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.72.

TT Electronics plc provides design-led advanced electronics technologies for performance critical applications in the healthcare, aerospace and defense, and automation and electrification markets in the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components.

