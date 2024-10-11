Truist Financial Raises Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Price Target to $205.00

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) had its price target raised by Truist Financial from $204.17 to $205.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $29.17 to $29.86 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $35.14 to $37.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $30.56 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $887.00 to $147.83 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $31.11 to $33.33 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $77.46.

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $158.22 on Tuesday. Deckers Outdoor has a 1-year low of $80.67 and a 1-year high of $184.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.05.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $825.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.40 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 40.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director David Powers sold 140,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total value of $3,376,368.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,450,808 shares in the company, valued at $58,756,760.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director David Powers sold 140,832 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total value of $3,376,368.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,450,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,756,760.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 9,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total value of $1,533,030.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,973,539.46. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 460.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 28 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter worth $36,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 256.3% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 57 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

