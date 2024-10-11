Truist Financial Raises Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Price Target to $47.50

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Free Report) had its target price increased by Truist Financial from $38.00 to $47.50 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
B has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $47.50 target price (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Barnes Group in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Barnes Group from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th.
Barnes Group Stock Performance
Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $382.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.80 million. Barnes Group had a positive return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 3.74%. On average, research analysts predict that Barnes Group will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.
Barnes Group Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 711.11%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Barnes Group by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Barnes Group by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Barnes Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $178,000. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Barnes Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $714,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Barnes Group by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 3,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.82% of the company’s stock.
Barnes Group Company Profile
Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.
