Truist Financial Increases Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD) Price Target to $13.00

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Free Report) had its price target raised by Truist Financial from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MD. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Pediatrix Medical Group from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.90.

Get Pediatrix Medical Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on MD

Pediatrix Medical Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MD opened at $12.01 on Monday. Pediatrix Medical Group has a 1-year low of $6.62 and a 1-year high of $13.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Pediatrix Medical Group had a negative net margin of 12.58% and a positive return on equity of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $504.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Pediatrix Medical Group will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Pediatrix Medical Group news, Director Laura A. Linynsky sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $78,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,783.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James D. Swift sold 11,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total value of $119,769.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,834,310.79. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Laura A. Linynsky sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $78,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,783.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,100 shares of company stock worth $701,889 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pediatrix Medical Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MD. Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 1,377,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,815,000 after purchasing an additional 664,955 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 466,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after buying an additional 5,265 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 41,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 18,438 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 235,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 17,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

About Pediatrix Medical Group

(Get Free Report)

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pediatrix Medical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pediatrix Medical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.