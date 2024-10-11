Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Upgraded by UBS Group to “Buy”

UBS Group upgraded shares of Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $19.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $17.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Tronox from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Tronox from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on Tronox from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Tronox from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $17.83.

Shares of NYSE TROX opened at $14.35 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.15. Tronox has a 52-week low of $10.08 and a 52-week high of $20.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $820.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.04 million. Tronox had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a negative return on equity of 3.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tronox will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. Tronox’s payout ratio is currently -121.95%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TROX. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tronox by 109.3% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,646,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,975 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Tronox during the 1st quarter valued at $19,152,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Tronox by 160.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,018,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,664,000 after acquiring an additional 626,744 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tronox in the second quarter valued at $4,489,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,234,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,477,000 after purchasing an additional 281,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

