Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

NYSE:TSE traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 342,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,355. Trinseo has a fifty-two week low of $1.93 and a fifty-two week high of $8.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.10 and its 200-day moving average is $3.38. The firm has a market cap of $223.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.63.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $920.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.92) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Trinseo will post -6.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Angelo N. Chaclas acquired 75,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.57 per share, with a total value of $192,750.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 207,007 shares of the company's stock, valued at $532,007.99. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank A. Bozich acquired 40,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.57 per share, for a total transaction of $102,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 462,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,187,864.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 265,600 shares of company stock worth $748,084. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSE. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Trinseo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trinseo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trinseo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trinseo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Trinseo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Trinseo PLC operates as a specialty material solutions provider in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Plastics Solutions, Polystyrene, and Americas Styrenics. The Engineered Materials segment offers rigid thermoplastic compounds and blends, soft thermoplastic, continuous cast, cell cast, activated methyl methacrylates (MMA), PMMA resins, and extruded PMMA sheets and resins for consumer electronics, medical, footwear, automotive, and building and construction applications under the EMERGE, CALIBRE, PLEXIGLAS, ALTUGLAS, ACRYSPA, AVONITE, STUDIO, MEGOL, APILON, APIGO, and APINAT brands.

