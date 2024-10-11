Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Announces Earnings Results

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The mining company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01), Zacks reports.

Trilogy Metals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN TMQ traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.50. The stock had a trading volume of 100,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,527. Trilogy Metals has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $80.28 million, a P/E ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 1.38.

Get Trilogy Metals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TD Securities lowered shares of Trilogy Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

About Trilogy Metals

(Get Free Report)

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for copper, cobalt, lead, zinc, gold, and silver properties. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 448,217 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trilogy Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trilogy Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.