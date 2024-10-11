Trevian Wealth Management LLC Takes $2.97 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Trevian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 47,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,968,000. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for 2.4% of Trevian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 190.0% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 97.7% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Fairman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $62.13 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $49.47 and a 12 month high of $63.81. The company has a market cap of $41.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.85 and its 200-day moving average is $59.62.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

