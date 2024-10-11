Trevian Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Trevian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,000. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 0.6% of Trevian Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VB stock opened at $236.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $229.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.18. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $238.96.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.