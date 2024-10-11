Trevi Therapeutics’ (TRVI) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at B. Riley

B. Riley reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on TRVI. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded shares of Trevi Therapeutics to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Rodman & Renshaw began coverage on Trevi Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 4th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.43.

Get Trevi Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Trevi Therapeutics

Trevi Therapeutics Stock Up 0.3 %

Trevi Therapeutics stock opened at $3.00 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.90. Trevi Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.97 and a 52 week high of $4.00. The stock has a market cap of $211.31 million, a P/E ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 0.97.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trevi Therapeutics will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trevi Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Jennifer L. Good sold 10,981 shares of Trevi Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total transaction of $33,162.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,313 shares in the company, valued at $644,205.26. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Trevi Therapeutics news, insider Thomas Sciascia sold 18,660 shares of Trevi Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.76, for a total value of $51,501.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 220,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,069.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jennifer L. Good sold 10,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total value of $33,162.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,205.26. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,355 shares of company stock worth $116,663. Company insiders own 24.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trevi Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRVI. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Trevi Therapeutics by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 54,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 7,902 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Trevi Therapeutics by 87.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 11,450 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Trevi Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Trevi Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 23,263 shares during the period. 95.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trevi Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapy Haduvio for the treatment of chronic cough in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and refractory chronic cough (RCC) conditions targeting the central and peripheral nervous systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trevi Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevi Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.