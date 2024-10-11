Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Trevena Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TRVN opened at $1.62 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.11. Trevena has a fifty-two week low of $1.13 and a fifty-two week high of $19.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.02.

Get Trevena alerts:

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($9.25) by $9.02. The business had revenue of $0.33 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Trevena will post -32.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Trevena

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trevena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.