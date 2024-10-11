TR Property Investment Trust (LON:TRY) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

TR Property Investment Trust plc (LON:TRY – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 351.54 ($4.60) and traded as high as GBX 357.50 ($4.68). TR Property Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 348.50 ($4.56), with a volume of 596,999 shares.

TR Property Investment Trust Trading Down 2.0 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 344.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 351.51. The company has a market capitalization of £1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -196.59 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12.

TR Property Investment Trust Company Profile

TR Property Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund is managed by Thames River Capital LLP. It invests in public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating in the real estate sector.

