TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) Price Target Raised to $67.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.25% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of TPG from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on TPG from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on TPG from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TPG has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.55.

NASDAQ TPG opened at $59.69 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a PE ratio of -426.33, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.53. TPG has a fifty-two week low of $26.62 and a fifty-two week high of $61.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $744.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.34 million. TPG had a return on equity of 24.27% and a net margin of 1.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts expect that TPG will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total value of $190,342.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,536 shares in the company, valued at $816,300.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TPG in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in TPG in the first quarter worth about $112,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of TPG during the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TPG during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of TPG in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles. It also offers monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

