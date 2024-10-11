Towerpoint Wealth LLC Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Towerpoint Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,820,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after buying an additional 5,998 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 59,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,935,000 after purchasing an additional 6,371 shares during the period. Finally, Morton Capital Management LLC CA lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 43.2% in the third quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 3,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.29. 539,011 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,050,751. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $65.68 and a 12-month high of $84.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.00.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

