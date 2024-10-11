Towerpoint Wealth LLC Acquires 329 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Towerpoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the quarter. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF comprises about 2.1% of Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Towerpoint Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.07% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $4,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FTSM. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1,893.9% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $84,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSM traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,679. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.80. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.43 and a fifty-two week high of $60.16.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.247 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

