Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Senior Officer Mike Rose Buys 2,500 Shares

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$63.95 per share, with a total value of C$159,875.00.

Mike Rose also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

On Friday, September 20th, Mike Rose acquired 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$58.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$146,004.50.

On Tuesday, September 10th, Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$57.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$285,369.00.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Mike Rose purchased 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$59.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$148,849.50.

On Friday, August 30th, Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$61.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$305,622.00.

On Wednesday, August 21st, Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$61.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$307,945.00.

On Tuesday, August 13th, Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$60.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$302,778.50.

Tourmaline Oil Price Performance

TOU stock opened at C$65.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$60.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$63.01. Tourmaline Oil Corp. has a 52 week low of C$53.45 and a 52 week high of C$74.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$24.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.30.

Tourmaline Oil Cuts Dividend

Tourmaline Oil ( TSE:TOU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.09 by C($0.37). Tourmaline Oil had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 30.75%. The company had revenue of C$1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.37 billion. Analysts anticipate that Tourmaline Oil Corp. will post 6.68037 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 2.26%. Tourmaline Oil’s payout ratio is presently 33.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on TOU shares. National Bankshares set a C$72.50 price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group upgraded Tourmaline Oil to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Cormark raised Tourmaline Oil to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$72.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tourmaline Oil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$78.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Tourmaline Oil

About Tourmaline Oil

(Get Free Report)

Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. Tourmaline Oil Corp.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.