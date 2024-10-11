Totally (LON:TLY) Trading Down 8.3% – Should You Sell?

Totally plc (LON:TLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 8.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 8.25 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 8.25 ($0.11). 617,008 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 595,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9 ($0.12).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 20 ($0.26) price objective on shares of Totally in a research note on Thursday, August 29th.

Totally Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.73, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of £16.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -412.50 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 9.41 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 7.82.

In other news, insider Bob Forsyth acquired 150,000 shares of Totally stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of £15,000 ($19,630.94). Company insiders own 13.31% of the company’s stock.

Totally Company Profile

Totally plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides out-of-hospital healthcare services in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through Urgent Care, Elective Care, and Corporate Wellbeing segments. The company provides urgent treatment centres which manages front door to A&E departments; NHS 111, GP out of hours services; and clinical assessment services providing telephonic access to multidisciplinary teams of clinicians, and acute visiting services as part of an integrated care system.

