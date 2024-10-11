TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

TTE has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Cowen cut shares of TotalEnergies from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of TotalEnergies to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays raised shares of TotalEnergies to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $78.75.

Shares of TotalEnergies stock opened at $68.46 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. TotalEnergies has a twelve month low of $62.59 and a twelve month high of $74.97. The stock has a market cap of $161.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.63.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by ($0.13). TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $53.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that TotalEnergies will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTE. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Sunpointe LLC acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $568,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Abel Hall LLC acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

