Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) PT Lowered to C$96.00 at CIBC

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at CIBC from C$100.00 to C$96.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.90% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TD. UBS Group set a C$82.00 price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$88.00 to C$82.00 in a research note on Friday. Cormark lowered their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$91.00 in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$73.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$86.65.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Down 3.7 %

TSE:TD traded down C$3.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$78.75. The company had a trading volume of 11,782,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,367,702. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of C$73.67 and a 52-week high of C$87.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$82.47 and its 200-day moving average price is C$79.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$137.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.82.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported C$2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.07 by C($0.02). Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 15.72%. The company had revenue of C$14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$14.12 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 8.2112811 earnings per share for the current year.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

