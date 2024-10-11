Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at National Bank Financial

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at National Bank Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$30.50 to C$32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$31.31.

Torex Gold Resources Stock Performance

Shares of TXG opened at C$29.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$24.86 and its 200-day moving average price is C$22.15. Torex Gold Resources has a 52 week low of C$12.40 and a 52 week high of C$29.08. The stock has a market cap of C$2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.34.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.70 by C$0.12. Torex Gold Resources had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of C$369.83 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Torex Gold Resources will post 3.4501992 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property, including Morelos Complex, which includes the El Limón Guajes Mine Complex; the Media Luna Project, a processing plant; and related infrastructure that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City.

