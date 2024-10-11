Toncoin (TON) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $147.16 Million

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. One Toncoin coin can currently be purchased for $5.25 or 0.00008353 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Toncoin has traded down 2.6% against the dollar. Toncoin has a market cap of $17.93 billion and approximately $147.16 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Toncoin alerts:

GateToken (GT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00014465 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62,736.67 or 0.99769879 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000968 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00007354 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006920 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000038 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.30 or 0.00054547 BTC.

About Toncoin

Toncoin is a coin. Its launch date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,112,986,740 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,112,953,181.186181 with 2,536,892,942.3452086 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 5.15848582 USD and is up 1.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 573 active market(s) with $160,033,526.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Toncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Toncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.