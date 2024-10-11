Tobam Reduces Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Tobam lessened its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 875 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Adobe were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ADBE. Sendero Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.7% during the third quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,770 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in Adobe by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,760 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 40,190 shares of the software company’s stock worth $20,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 51.7% during the third quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 23,539 shares of the software company’s stock worth $12,188,000 after buying an additional 8,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 7.9% in the third quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 491 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADBE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Adobe from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Adobe from $660.00 to $644.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $606.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.58, for a total value of $13,039,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 357,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,569,166. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.58, for a total value of $13,039,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 357,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,569,166. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.23, for a total transaction of $857,151.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,359 shares in the company, valued at $11,405,722.57. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,759 shares of company stock valued at $17,642,653 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $503.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $223.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.24, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $433.97 and a 1-year high of $638.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $538.76 and a 200-day moving average of $515.91.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 42.82%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.