Tobam Purchases 583 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Tobam boosted its position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 160.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXON. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 1.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in Axon Enterprise by 0.3% in the second quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 14,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Axon Enterprise by 0.8% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 5.1% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axon Enterprise Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ AXON opened at $428.76 on Friday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.29 and a 12 month high of $433.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $375.57 and a 200-day moving average of $326.60. The company has a market cap of $32.40 billion, a PE ratio of 113.13, a PEG ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $504.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.35 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AXON shares. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Axon Enterprise from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $370.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axon Enterprise

In other news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 80,300 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.78, for a total transaction of $29,853,934.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,015,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,121,052,771.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Matthew R. Mcbrady sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.66, for a total transaction of $729,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,892 shares in the company, valued at $1,783,916.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 80,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.78, for a total value of $29,853,934.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,015,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,121,052,771.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 370,172 shares of company stock worth $136,562,182 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Featured Stories

