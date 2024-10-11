Tobam Acquires 656 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Tobam grew its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,694 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,100 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 88.1% in the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 5,160 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.6% in the third quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 15,761 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 36,471 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,526,000 after buying an additional 6,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in T-Mobile US by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 6,320 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $215.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Raymond James cut T-Mobile US from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $208.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.36.

TMUS stock opened at $211.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $199.40 and its 200 day moving average is $180.49. The company has a market capitalization of $246.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.51. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.85 and a 12 month high of $215.18.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.22. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a positive change from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is presently 32.58%.

In other news, insider Jon Freier sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.87, for a total transaction of $1,818,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,628 shares in the company, valued at $29,577,154.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.57, for a total value of $3,891,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 418,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,354,386.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jon Freier sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.87, for a total transaction of $1,818,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 162,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,577,154.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 306,492 shares of company stock worth $60,161,906. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

