Tobam Acquires 2,541 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Tobam lifted its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 46.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,040 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,881,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,356,000 after acquiring an additional 73,588 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 92.6% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 146,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,826,000 after purchasing an additional 70,478 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 165.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,028,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,803,000 after purchasing an additional 640,848 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 96.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,197,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $69.36 on Friday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.81 and a 52-week high of $151.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.78 and its 200-day moving average is $103.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.37). Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.44% and a positive return on equity of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.27 per share, for a total transaction of $150,194.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,616.21. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Redburn Atlantic raised Dollar Tree to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

