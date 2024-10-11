Tinybeans Group Limited (ASX:TNY) Insider Acquires A$41,112.56 in Stock

Tinybeans Group Limited (ASX:TNY – Get Free Report) insider James Warburton bought 495,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.08 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of A$41,112.56 ($27,778.75).
Tinybeans Group Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.
Tinybeans Group Company Profile
