Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc. (OTCMKTS:THMG) Short Interest Update

Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc. (OTCMKTS:THMG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,900 shares, a growth of 1,034.5% from the September 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Thunder Mountain Gold Price Performance

Shares of Thunder Mountain Gold stock remained flat at $0.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.04. Thunder Mountain Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.06.

About Thunder Mountain Gold

Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc explores for and develops mining properties in Nevada and Idaho, the United States. It explores for zinc, silver, gold, and copper deposits, as well as base metals and other commodities. The company holds interests in the South Mountain property that includes 18 patented mining claims covering an area of approximately 346 acres; 36 acres of private land; 21 unpatented mining lode claims covering an area of approximately 290 acres; leased private land covering approximately 489 acres; and private land not contiguous with the mining claims covering an area of 360 acres located in the South Mountain Mining District, Owyhee County, Idaho.

