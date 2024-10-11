Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc. (OTCMKTS:THMG) Short Interest Update

Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc. (OTCMKTS:THMG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,900 shares, a growth of 1,034.5% from the September 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Thunder Mountain Gold Price Performance
Shares of Thunder Mountain Gold stock remained flat at $0.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.04. Thunder Mountain Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.06.
About Thunder Mountain Gold
