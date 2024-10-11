Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$224.40 and traded as high as C$229.92. Thomson Reuters shares last traded at C$229.26, with a volume of 264,714 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on TRI. Scotiabank upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. National Bank Financial upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 8th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$230.00 to C$235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$219.00 to C$231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$190.14.

Thomson Reuters Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.05, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$103.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.05, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$227.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$224.64.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.10 by C$0.06. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 33.65%. The firm had revenue of C$2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.38 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 5.7792339 earnings per share for the current year.

Thomson Reuters Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Mary Alice Vuicic sold 6,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$235.62, for a total value of C$1,428,328.44. In related news, Director Caroline Rogge sold 339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$235.35, for a total value of C$79,782.97. Also, Senior Officer Mary Alice Vuicic sold 6,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$235.62, for a total value of C$1,428,328.44. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,110 shares of company stock valued at $2,817,727. Corporate insiders own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

See Also

