Theratechnologies (TSE:TH) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Theratechnologies Inc. (TSE:TH – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.74 and traded as high as C$1.85. Theratechnologies shares last traded at C$1.75, with a volume of 78,408 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of C$80.47 million, a P/E ratio of -9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.74 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 562.07, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Theratechnologies (TSE:TH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 10th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$30.00 million during the quarter. Theratechnologies had a negative return on equity of 1,116.86% and a negative net margin of 8.47%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Theratechnologies Inc. will post 0.0298643 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA SV for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo for the treatment of HIV-1 infection in heavily treatment-experienced adults with multidrug-resistant HIV-1 infection failing their current antiretroviral regimen.

