The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.
The9 Stock Up 4.2 %
NCTY stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.51. 101,008 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,972. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.87 and its 200 day moving average is $7.29. The9 has a twelve month low of $3.55 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
About The9
