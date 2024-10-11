The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

The9 Stock Up 4.2 %

NCTY stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.51. 101,008 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,972. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.87 and its 200 day moving average is $7.29. The9 has a twelve month low of $3.55 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

About The9

The9 Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as Internet company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It also involves in the operation of cryptocurrency mining and Non-Fungible Token platform NFTSTAR, a NFT trading and community platform that provides users with purchase, trade, and interactive activities.

