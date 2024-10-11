The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC cut its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,023 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned 0.06% of Travelers Companies worth $29,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 16.1% in the first quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp increased its position in Travelers Companies by 0.6% during the second quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 8,983 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $223.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.89.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.44, for a total value of $2,114,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,820,409.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $233.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $226.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.69. The company has a market cap of $53.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.62. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.33 and a 52 week high of $243.48.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by ($0.72). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $11.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

