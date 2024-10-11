The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Bought by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 16.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,117 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. Bridgefront Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 125.3% during the fourth quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 3,526 shares during the period. Ogborne Capital Management LLC grew its position in Trade Desk by 102.5% in the 4th quarter. Ogborne Capital Management LLC now owns 232,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,757,000 after purchasing an additional 117,864 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,227,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Trade Desk stock opened at $115.71 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.23 and a 12 month high of $116.59. The stock has a market cap of $56.60 billion, a PE ratio of 289.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $584.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.03 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 11.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total value of $22,460,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,880,041.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total transaction of $22,460,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,979 shares in the company, valued at $9,880,041.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jay R. Grant sold 20,579 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.65, for a total transaction of $2,235,908.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,432,378.45. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,452,248 shares of company stock worth $157,894,406 in the last quarter. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on TTD. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.47.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

