The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) CEO Jeffrey Terry Green Sells 200,000 Shares

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total value of $22,460,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 87,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,880,041.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jeffrey Terry Green also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 4th, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 200,000 shares of Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.96, for a total transaction of $22,592,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 25th, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 200,000 shares of Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.54, for a total transaction of $22,108,000.00.

On Monday, September 23rd, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 200,000 shares of Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total transaction of $21,736,000.00.

On Friday, September 20th, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 200,000 shares of Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total transaction of $21,894,000.00.

On Monday, August 26th, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 283,429 shares of Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.20, for a total value of $29,533,301.80.

On Thursday, August 22nd, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 135,922 shares of Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.72, for a total value of $14,097,829.84.

TTD opened at $115.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 289.28, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.48. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.23 and a 12-month high of $116.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.86.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $584.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.03 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

TTD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.47.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Trade Desk by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,740,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,003,666,000 after buying an additional 818,568 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Trade Desk by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,852,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $278,623,000 after purchasing an additional 270,800 shares during the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,419,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,500,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,214,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,379,000 after acquiring an additional 209,222 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 3.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,898,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,937,000 after purchasing an additional 59,161 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

