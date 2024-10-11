The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Holdings Cut by Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,495 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 3,058 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $4,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 388,608 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $36,455,000 after purchasing an additional 12,741 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,260,612 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $305,878,000 after acquiring an additional 54,006 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,184,000. Finally, Options Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $726,000. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total value of $1,763,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,018,835.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TJX. Citigroup lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TJX Companies from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.76.

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $112.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $126.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.92 and a 52-week high of $121.13.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 36.23%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

