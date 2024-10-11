The Sherwin-Williams Company Expected to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $3.66 Per Share (NYSE:SHW)

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report issued on Sunday, October 6th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $3.66 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sherwin-Williams’ current full-year earnings is $11.47 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Sherwin-Williams’ Q4 2024 earnings at $2.12 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.65 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.21 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.54 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $13.20 EPS.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SHW. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $344.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $338.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $418.00 price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.39.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

SHW stock opened at $376.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $364.87 and a 200-day moving average of $331.80. Sherwin-Williams has a 12-month low of $232.06 and a 12-month high of $385.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $94.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.27, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.17.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.19. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.58% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 14,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.83, for a total transaction of $5,326,371.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,301,041.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sherwin-Williams

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,533 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 259.1% during the 4th quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 6,998 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 5,049 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,805 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. 77.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.