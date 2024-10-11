The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.40.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush dropped their target price on RealReal from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of RealReal from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of RealReal in a report on Monday, September 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded shares of RealReal to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in RealReal by 309.9% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 435,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 329,303 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in RealReal during the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in RealReal in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in RealReal in the second quarter worth $1,563,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of RealReal by 4,275.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 125,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 122,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.73% of the company’s stock.
REAL opened at $3.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.35. RealReal has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $4.64.
RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $144.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.85 million. On average, equities analysts expect that RealReal will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.
The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. The company offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. It primarily sells products through online marketplace and retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.
