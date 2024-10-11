The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.40.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush dropped their target price on RealReal from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of RealReal from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of RealReal in a report on Monday, September 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded shares of RealReal to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th.

In other news, Director Karen Katz sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total transaction of $86,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 201,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $527,408.62. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other RealReal news, Director Karen Katz sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total transaction of $86,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 201,301 shares in the company, valued at $527,408.62. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Steve Ming Lo sold 20,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.61, for a total value of $53,792.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 508,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,327,258.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 169,863 shares of company stock valued at $477,394. Company insiders own 9.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in RealReal by 309.9% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 435,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 329,303 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in RealReal during the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in RealReal in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in RealReal in the second quarter worth $1,563,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of RealReal by 4,275.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 125,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 122,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

REAL opened at $3.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.35. RealReal has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $4.64.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $144.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.85 million. On average, equities analysts expect that RealReal will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. The company offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. It primarily sells products through online marketplace and retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

