The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Perpetual Ltd

Perpetual Ltd lessened its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 38.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,051,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,891,000 after buying an additional 291,769 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 152.2% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 457,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,163,000 after acquiring an additional 276,200 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 24.1% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,351,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,962,000 after purchasing an additional 262,654 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5,419.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 259,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,277,000 after purchasing an additional 254,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,500,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $544,335,000 after purchasing an additional 223,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $183.37 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.40 and a 12-month high of $187.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $72.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $178.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.73.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.30. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 15.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.36 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on PNC. Evercore ISI raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $194.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.65.

View Our Latest Research Report on The PNC Financial Services Group

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.35, for a total value of $225,236.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 548,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,468,842.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.35, for a total value of $225,236.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 548,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,468,842.85. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael P. Lyons sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.58, for a total transaction of $1,997,380.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 199,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,151,670.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,420 shares of company stock valued at $4,212,785. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.