The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Receives $398.54 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and twenty-two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $402.38.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $426.00 target price for the company.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on HD

Home Depot Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $410.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. Home Depot has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $420.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $376.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $356.72.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. The business had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.65 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Home Depot will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc lifted its stake in Home Depot by 27.6% in the second quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 27,155 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $9,348,000 after acquiring an additional 5,879 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 37,127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $14,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 18,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,146,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Leeward Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,431 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $88,708,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

(Get Free Report

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.