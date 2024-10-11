The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund (NASDAQ:CUBA) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.37 and traded as low as $2.25. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund shares last traded at $2.29, with a volume of 20,389 shares traded.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.27 and a 200 day moving average of $2.37.

Institutional Trading of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Matisse Capital increased its position in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 18.5% in the second quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 986,548 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 153,754 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 72.6% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 239,046 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 100,581 shares during the period. Cable Car Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $630,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC increased its position in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 5.6% in the second quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 161,429 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 8,595 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC grew its position in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 97,976 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 4,708 shares during the period. 15.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc The fund is managed by Herzfeld/Cuba. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund employing fundamental analysis investing in stocks of companies that are likely to benefit from economic, political, structural and technological developments in the countries in the Caribbean Basin, which consist of Cuba, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, the Bahamas, the Dominican Republic, Barbados, Aruba, Haiti, the Netherlands Antilles, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, Belize, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia and Venezuela.

