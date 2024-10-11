The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Price Target to $407.00

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $364.00 to $407.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.44% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TT. Barclays upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $394.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $334.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Trane Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $367.33.

Trane Technologies stock opened at $393.46 on Wednesday. Trane Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $184.02 and a fifty-two week high of $400.23. The company has a market cap of $89.06 billion, a PE ratio of 42.04, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $360.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $335.01.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies will post 10.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Trane Technologies news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 29,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.25, for a total value of $9,460,812.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,708,902.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 1,805 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $593,213.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,447,862.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 29,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.25, for a total value of $9,460,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,708,902.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in Trane Technologies by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its position in Trane Technologies by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

