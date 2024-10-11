The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) Price Target to $5.00

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) had its price objective raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $4.50 to $5.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the rocket manufacturer’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on RKLB. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Rocket Lab USA from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.75.

Rocket Lab USA stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.70. 2,096,341 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,655,950. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Rocket Lab USA has a 12 month low of $3.47 and a 12 month high of $10.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.38 and a beta of 1.32.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Rocket Lab USA had a negative net margin of 54.17% and a negative return on equity of 34.12%. The firm had revenue of $106.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Rocket Lab USA will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Arjun Kampani sold 28,563 shares of Rocket Lab USA stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total transaction of $198,798.48. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 637,558 shares in the company, valued at $4,437,403.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Arjun Kampani sold 28,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $198,798.48. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 637,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,437,403.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 62,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $435,083.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,321,165 shares in the company, valued at $9,195,308.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,521 shares of company stock worth $906,059 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RKLB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,000,578 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $119,192,000 after buying an additional 2,448,789 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,074 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 5,838 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,619 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 26,605 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 294,054 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 6,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,691,090 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,950,000 after buying an additional 229,512 shares in the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

