The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Price Target to $196.00

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $174.00 to $196.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $154.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $170.75.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BAH

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAH traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $160.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,475. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a PE ratio of 34.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $154.77 and a 200 day moving average of $152.07. Booz Allen Hamilton has a twelve month low of $114.69 and a twelve month high of $164.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 65.80%. On average, equities analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.87%.

Insider Transactions at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 3,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $618,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,389,280. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 3,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $618,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,389,280. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 1,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $149,185.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,597,207.13. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 10,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.8% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 10,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 17,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.