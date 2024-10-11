The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE) Price Target to $23.00

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FTRE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Fortrea from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Fortrea from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Fortrea from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Fortrea from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Fortrea from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.70.

FTRE stock opened at $18.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Fortrea has a 1-year low of $18.04 and a 1-year high of $41.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.11.

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.10). Fortrea had a negative net margin of 10.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $662.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fortrea will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortrea

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Fortrea by 152.8% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fortrea in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Fortrea in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Fortrea in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Fortrea by 2,515.8% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter.

About Fortrea

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

