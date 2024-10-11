The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.82 and traded as low as $5.08. The Gabelli Utility Trust shares last traded at $5.12, with a volume of 361,429 shares changing hands.

The Gabelli Utility Trust Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.81.

The Gabelli Utility Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.52%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Gabelli Utility Trust

The Gabelli Utility Trust Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GUT. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Gabelli Utility Trust during the second quarter worth about $853,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Gabelli Utility Trust during the second quarter worth about $336,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Gabelli Utility Trust during the first quarter worth about $271,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in The Gabelli Utility Trust during the second quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 3.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,269,814 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,047,000 after purchasing an additional 41,271 shares during the period.

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

