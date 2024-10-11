The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.82 and traded as low as $5.08. The Gabelli Utility Trust shares last traded at $5.12, with a volume of 361,429 shares changing hands.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.81.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.52%.
The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.
