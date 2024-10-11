The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) CEO Sells $853,503.69 in Stock

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 20,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.73, for a total value of $853,503.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,863,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,761,851.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Buckle Stock Performance

Buckle stock opened at $41.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.38. The Buckle, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.16 and a 52 week high of $48.15.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $282.39 million during the quarter. Buckle had a return on equity of 46.17% and a net margin of 16.69%.

Buckle Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Buckle’s payout ratio is currently 33.02%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Buckle from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. StockNews.com lowered Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Buckle

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Buckle during the first quarter worth $70,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Buckle by 119.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Buckle in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Buckle by 217.4% in the second quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC increased its holdings in Buckle by 2,350.0% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

Buckle Company Profile

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Sterling & Stitch, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

