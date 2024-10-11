The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Shares Sold by Boston Common Asset Management LLC

Boston Common Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,660 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AZEK were worth $9,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AZEK. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AZEK during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,683,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in AZEK by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,482,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,082,000 after buying an additional 413,297 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in shares of AZEK by 180.4% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 36,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 23,746 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of AZEK by 26.3% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 237,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,919,000 after acquiring an additional 49,460 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of AZEK in the first quarter valued at $1,357,000. 97.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZEK stock opened at $43.66 on Friday. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.03 and a 12 month high of $50.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.74.

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $434.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.89 million. AZEK had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

AZEK announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts recently commented on AZEK shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on AZEK from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of AZEK from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of AZEK from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of AZEK from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of AZEK in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.94.

In other news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $829,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,705 shares in the company, valued at $7,742,656.35. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Pamela J. Edwards acquired 600 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.70 per share, with a total value of $25,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,708 shares in the company, valued at $363,123.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $829,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 186,705 shares in the company, valued at $7,742,656.35. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

