Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the September 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 150,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Thales Stock Performance
Shares of THLLY stock opened at $32.62 on Friday. Thales has a 1-year low of $28.18 and a 1-year high of $37.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.57.
Thales Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Thales
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- S&P 500 Hits Record Highs: 3 Stocks With Huge Growth Potential
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- AbbVie Stock Eyes New Highs: Analysts See Strong Growth Potential
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- AZZ Stock Gains Momentum: Analysts Forecast 25% Upside From Here
Receive News & Ratings for Thales Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thales and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.