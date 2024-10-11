TFI International (TSE:TFI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

TFI International (TSE:TFI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TFI. Stephens lowered TFI International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Desjardins lowered TFI International from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Cormark raised TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded TFI International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TFI International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

TFI International ( TSE:TFI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C$2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.17 by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.14 billion.

