TFI International (TSE:TFI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

TFI International (TSE:TFI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
A number of other research firms have also commented on TFI. Stephens lowered TFI International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Desjardins lowered TFI International from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Cormark raised TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded TFI International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TFI International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.
TFI International Price Performance
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than TFI International
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- MercadoLibre Targets Double-Digit Upside with Argentina Boom
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Domino’s Pizza Stock Delivers: A Hot Buy for Growth Investors
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks Ready to Deliver Significant Growth
Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.