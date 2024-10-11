Tezos (XTZ) Achieves Market Capitalization of $686.28 Million

Tezos (XTZ) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. During the last week, Tezos has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Tezos coin can currently be purchased for about $0.68 or 0.00001083 BTC on exchanges. Tezos has a total market capitalization of $686.28 million and $13.99 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000577 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000326 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Tezos

XTZ uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 1,026,407,353 coins and its circulating supply is 1,005,880,788 coins. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

