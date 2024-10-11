Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Position Lifted by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $203.00 to $198.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.65.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $202.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.92. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $139.48 and a fifty-two week high of $214.66. The firm has a market cap of $184.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 31.10%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $1.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 90.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other news, VP Mohammad Yunus sold 3,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total transaction of $789,224.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,035,956.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Texas Instruments news, VP Mohammad Yunus sold 3,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total value of $789,224.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,894 shares in the company, valued at $6,035,956.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 1,200 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total transaction of $251,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,233,101.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,558 shares of company stock valued at $3,255,323. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

